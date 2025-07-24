Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NYSE:BWMX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Andres Campos Chevallier - Group CEO, President & Director

Rodrigo Muñoz Gomez - Corporate Chief Financial Officer

Cristina Fernández - Telsey Advisory Group LLC

Eric Martin Beder - Small Cap Consumer Research, LLC

Andres Campos Chevallier

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to share our results for the second quarter of 2025, a quarter that highlights the resilience and agility of our business.

Following a challenging first quarter, we returned to top line and EBITDA growth, along with a strong quarter-over-quarter rebound and a positive free cash flow generation. These results are a clear signal of our ability to effectively navigate economic uncertainty, respond with agility and build momentum across our businesses towards our long-term goals.

BeFra's consolidated revenue grew