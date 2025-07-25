Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Haji Glover - CFO & Executive Vice President

Jeffrey Mathews - Executive VP & Chief Growth Officer

Peter Warwick - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Michael McCarthy - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Scholastic reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jeffrey Mathews. Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Mathews

Hello, and welcome, everyone, to Scholastic's Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Today on the call, I'm joined by Peter Warwick, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Haji Glover, our Chief Financial Officer.

As usual, we have posted the accompanying investor presentation on our IR website at investor.scholastic.com, which you may download now if you've not already done so.

We would like to point out that certain statements made today will be forward-looking. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, we'll be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the company's earnings release and accompanying financial tables filed this afternoon on a Form 8-K. This earnings release has also been posted to our Investor Relations website. We encourage you to review the disclaimers in the release and investor presentation and to review the risk factors disclosed in the company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Should you have any questions after today's call, please send them directly to our