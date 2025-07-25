Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher M. Merrywell - President of Consumer Banking

Clint E. Stein - President, CEO & Director

Jacquelynne Bohlen - Head of Investor Relations

Ronald L. Farnsworth - Executive VP & CFO

Torran B. Nixon - Senior Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Edward McGratty - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

David Pipkin Feaster - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Jeffrey Allen Rulis - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Matthew Timothy Clark - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Columbia Banking Systems' Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Jacque Bohlen, Investor Relations Director, to begin the call. You may begin.

Jacquelynne Bohlen

Thank you, Tawanda. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us as we review our second quarter results. The earnings release and corresponding presentation are available on our website at columbiabankingsystem.com.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of federal securities law. For a list of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, please refer to the disclosures contained within our SEC filings. We will also reference non-GAAP financial measures, and I encourage you to review the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in our earnings materials.

I will now hand the call over to Columbia's President and CEO, Clint Stein.

Clint E. Stein

Thank you, Jacque. Good afternoon, everyone. Our second quarter operating results were up 14% from the year ago quarter. Our improved performance is a product of our focus on profitability, balance sheet optimization, and the impact of our operational efficiency initiative we