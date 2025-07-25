Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Edward Richardson - Chairman, CEO & President

Edward Richardson

Good morning and thank you all for joining Richardson Electronics conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. We appreciate your continued support and interest in Richardson Electronics. Joining me today are Bob Ben, Chief Financial Officer; Wendy Diddell, Chief Operating Officer; Greg Peloquin, General Manager of our Power & Microwave Technologies Group, which includes Green Energy Solutions; and Jens Ruppert, General Manager of Canvys.

Today's comments include GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found in yesterday's press release. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for playback. I'd also like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements.

They are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Therefore, our actual results could be materially different. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for an explanation of our risk factors.