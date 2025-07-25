Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Cheyne Mench - Corporate Participant

Clayton K. Y. Chun - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO

Kit Millan - Senior Vice President of Asset Management

Lance K. Parker - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Alexander David Goldfarb - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Gaurav Mehta - Alliance Global Partners, Research Division

Mitchell Bradley Germain - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Robert Chapman Stevenson - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alexander & Baldwin Second Quarter Earnings Call.

[Operator Instructions]

This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 24, 2025. And I would now like to turn the conference over to Cheyne Mench. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Cheyne Mench

Thank you, operator. Aloha, and welcome to Alexander & Baldwin's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Cheyne Mench, and I'm a Leasing Manager at Alexander & Baldwin.

With me today are A&B's Chief Executive Officer, Lance Parker; and Chief Financial Officer, Clayton Chun. We are also joined by Kit Millan, Senior Vice President of Asset Management, who is available to participate in the Q&A portion of the call.

During our call, please refer to our second quarter 2025 financial presentation available on our website at investors.alexanderandbaldwin.com/events.

Before we commence, please note that the statements in this presentation are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are involved in a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding possible or assumed future results of