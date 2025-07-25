Helix Energy: Weak Near-Term Outlook But Too Cheap To Ignore - Buy

  • Helix Energy Solutions reported disappointing Q2/2025 results and lowered its full-year outlook for a second, consecutive quarter.
  • In recent months, the near-term outlook for key markets like well intervention and shallow water abandonment has continued to deteriorate.
  • Despite these headwinds, the company still expects to generate a very significant amount of free cash flow in the second half the year.
  • Management expects market conditions to improve going into 2026 and recover further in 2027.
  • While I have further reduced my estimates and price target, Helix Energy Solutions remains a real bargain in the offshore energy services space. Reiterating "Buy" with a new price target of $10.50.
I have covered Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier coverage of the company.

After the close of Wednesday's session, leading offshore energy specialty services provider

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
20.17K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

