Fidelity International Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Fidelity Investments
762 Followers

Summary

  • Fidelity International Discovery Fund outperformed its benchmark in Q2 2025, driven by strong stock selection in industrials and technology, especially semiconductors.
  • Key contributors included overweight positions in Rheinmetall, Taiwan Semiconductor, and SK Hynix, while financials and underexposure to utilities and real estate detracted.
  • We continue to favor high-quality, growth-oriented international companies trading at reasonable valuations, with a focus on IT, industrials, and select financials.
  • Despite global risks, international equities remain attractively valued versus U.S. stocks, and we maintain a diversified, bottom-up approach for long-term capital growth.

Stacks of U.S. coins next to globe showing North America

DNY59

Fidelity International Discovery Fund Performance Review

For the three months ending June 30, 2025, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 15.36%, outpacing the 11.95% advance of the benchmark MSCI (MSCI) EAFE Index (Net MA).

The global economy remained

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
762 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FIGRX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FIGRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FIGRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News