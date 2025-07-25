Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Andrew P. Power - President, CEO & Director
Christopher Sharp - Chief Technology Officer
Colin McLean - Chief Revenue Officer
Gregory S. Wright - Chief Investment Officer
Jordan Sadler - Senior Vice President of Public & Private Investor Relations
Matthew R. Mercier - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Aryeh Klein - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
David Anthony Guarino - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division
Eric Thomas Luebchow - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Frank Garrett Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
James Edward Schneider - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Jonathan Michael Petersen - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Jyhhaw Liu - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Michael Elias - TD Cowen, Research Division
Michael Ian Rollins - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Michael J. Funk - BofA Securities, Research Division
Nicholas Ralph Del Deo - MoffettNathanson LLC
Vikram L. Malhotra - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Yong Choe - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Digital Realty Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Please note this event is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the call over to Jordan Sadler, Digital Realty's Senior Vice President of Public and Private Investor Relations. Jordan, please go ahead.
Jordan Sadler
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Digital Realty's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on today's call are President and CEO, Andy Power; and CFO, Matt Mercier; Chief Investment Officer, Greg Wright; Chief Technology Officer, Chris Sharp; and Chief Revenue Officer, Colin McLean, are also on the call and will be available for Q&A.
