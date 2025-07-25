Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bhadreskumar Patel - Chief Operating Officer

Jennifer Y. Ryu - Chief Financial Officer

Kate W. Duchene - CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Anthony Gomes - NOBLE Capital Markets, Inc., Research Division

Judson Garrett Lindley - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Mark Steven Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Operator

I will now turn the call over to RGP's CEO, Kate Duchene.

Kate W. Duchene

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to RGP's Q4 earnings call. Thank you for joining us. We are pleased with our Q4 results and continued momentum in the firm's