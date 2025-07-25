Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew John Harmening - President, CEO & Director

Derek S. Meyer - Executive VP & CFO

Patrick E. Ahern - Executive VP, Chief Credit Officer & Chicago Market President

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Thomas O'Connell - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Robert Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Terence James McEvoy - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Associated Banc-Corp's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Alicia, and I'll be your operator today. [Operator Instructions]

Copies of the slides will be referenced during today's call and are available on the company's website at investor.associatedbank.com. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

As outlined on Slide 1, during the course of the discussion today, management may make statements that constitute projections, expectations, beliefs or similar forward-looking statements. Associated actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated or projected in any such forward-looking statements.

Additional detailed information concerning the important factors that could cause Associates actual results to differ materially from the information discussed today is readily available on the SEC website in the Risk Factors section of Associated's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. These factors are incorporated herein by reference.

For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures mentioned in the conference call, please refer to Page 24 through 26 of the slide presentation and to Page 10 and 11 of the press release financial tables. Following today's presentation, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Andy Harmening, President and CEO, for