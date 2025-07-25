Coursera, Inc. (COUR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Cam Carey - Head of Investor Relations
Gregory M. Hart - CEO, President & Director
Kenneth R. Hahn - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer
Conference Call Participants
Brian Christopher Peterson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Bryan Michael Smilek - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Jeffrey Marc Silber - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Joshua Phillip Baer - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Ryan Michael MacDonald - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division
Sarang Vora - Telsey Advisory Group LLC
Stephen Hardy Sheldon - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Taylor Anne McGinnis - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Yi Fu Lee - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division
Cam Carey
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for Coursera's Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today, I'm joined by Greg Hart, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Hahn, our Chief Financial Officer. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Our earnings press release was issued after market close. It is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.coursera.com, where this call is being webcast live and where versions of today's materials, including our quarterly shareholder letter have been published.
During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in today's earnings press release and supplemental materials. Please note, all growth percentages
