Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Fidelity Investments
761 Followers

Summary

  • International real estate stocks rallied, driven by monetary easing, currency gains, and structural tailwinds, but global policy uncertainty remains a risk.
  • Fidelity International Real Estate Fund underperformed the sector index, mainly due to underweights in Australia and Germany, but outperformed the MSCI EAFE Index.
  • We favor companies with strong balance sheets and secular growth, avoiding highly leveraged names despite their recent outperformance.
  • Looking ahead, we see opportunity in logistics, residential undersupply, and property technology, while remaining cautious about policy and inflation risks.

Real estate Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d

Fidelity International Real Estate Fund (MUTF:FIREX)

International real estate stocks gained 16.21% according to the FTSE EPRASM/NAREIT index. A broad-based rally in global stocks contributed to the outperformance of international real estate stocks during the quarter, partly attributable to rising foreign

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
761 Followers
