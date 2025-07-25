PMTV: With Q2 Financials Released, This Bond Stands Out

Summary

  • PMT stands out among mortgage REITs for its stable book value, driven by mortgage servicing rights and prudent non-recourse leverage.
  • We like PMT's 2030 senior notes (PMTV) over preferred shares due to their seniority, defined maturity, and attractive 8.85% current yield.
  • The company's GSE risk transfer portfolio is fundamentally strong, with high FICO scores, low LTV, and stable delinquencies, de-risking over time.
  • Given PMT's refinancing needs and stable risk management, PMTV bonds offer superior risk/reward versus preferred equity for income-focused investors.

House icon, calculator and coin with dollar sign. 3d rendering

Yulia Sherstiuk/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

We have noticed a significant debate on the Seeking Alpha platform regarding the validity of common equity investments in certain mortgage REITs, and the alternative of using preferred shares. We would also like to point

