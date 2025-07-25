Shares of W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) have been a strong performer over the past year, adding 31%. However, the stock has lost about 10% from its high, suggesting good news from strong operating results and a strategic investment could now be in the
W.R. Berkley Q2 Review: Strong Results Are Priced In
Summary
- W.R. Berkley remains a well-run insurer with disciplined underwriting, strong margins, and a conservative investment portfolio supporting stable earnings growth.
- Premium growth is slowing due to increased competition and weaker pricing, but underwriting margins should remain stable and investment income will benefit from higher yields.
- Mitsui's ongoing stake acquisition and the Berkley family's large ownership support the share price, but the stock already trades at a full valuation.
- With limited upside and a premium multiple, I rate WRB as a 'hold' and see better value in peers like Chubb.
