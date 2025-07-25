When I last discussed Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on March 5, 2025, it was still recovering from a decline following its fourth-quarter earnings announcement. The market was displeased with the company's full-year guidance, which fell short of analysts' estimates amid concerns about
Pure Storage: Positioned For Success In The Data-Driven Future
Summary
- Pure Storage's Meta Platforms win validates its AI storage leadership and could unlock further hyperscaler contracts, driving long-term growth potential.
- AI adoption is fueling demand for high-performance, scalable storage, positioning Pure Storage for double-digit revenue growth over the next decade.
- Despite strong fundamentals, Pure Storage appears overvalued in the near term, with a premium P/S ratio compared to historical medians and a high FY2026 forward PEG ratio.
- The stock remains a buy for long-term investors who are confident in the secular growth of AI infrastructure.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.