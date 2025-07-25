Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY), an Eagle Ford and Uinta Basin oil and gas producer, has grown through acquisition, notably of SilverBow Resources. It is the third largest gross oil and gross gas producer in the south
Crescent Energy Is Assembling Operations
Summary
- Crescent Energy operates in key U.S. oil regions: Eagle Ford (South Texas), Uinta (Utah), and Wyoming.
- Crescent Energy made major (SilverBow) and smaller (Ridgemar Eagle Ford assets) acquisitions in the last year and is now integrating both into its operations.
- This $3.0 billion market cap US E&P company pays a 5.2% dividend and hedges. It had a first-quarter loss and refinanced some debt at a high rate of 8.375%.
- Crescent recently converted all of its Class B equity to Class A, simplifying its equity structure. However, it still has convertible equity outstanding and 10% ownership (and management) by KKR.
