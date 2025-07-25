Newmont Corporation (NEM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 5:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Natascha Viljoen - President & COO
Thomas Ronald Palmer - CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Anita Soni - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited, Research Division
Daniel Edward Major - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Fahad Tariq - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Joshua Mark Wolfson - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Lawson Winder - BofA Securities, Research Division
Matthew Murphy - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Tanya M. Jakusconek - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Newmont's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Chief Executive Officer, Tom Palmer. Please go ahead.
Thomas Ronald Palmer
Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. Today, I'm joined by Natascha Viljoen, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Peter Wexler, our Chief Legal Officer; and as recently announced, our Interim Chief Financial Officer, along with the rest of my executive leadership team and we will all be available to answer your questions at the end of the call. Please note our cautionary statement and refer to our SEC filings, which can be found on our website.
As we reported yesterday, on Tuesday this week, two fall of ground incidents occurred at our Red Chris operation in British Columbia, locking the access way to the underground work area of our nonproducing project at these sites. At the time of the initial incident, we had 3 business partner employees working underground, more than 500 meters beyond the affected zone. We asked them to relocate to a designated refuge chamber and confirmed that
- Read more current NEM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts