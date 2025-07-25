GameSquare: Monetizing Attention, But Still Early To Buy

Jorge Hortelano
19 Followers

Summary

  • GameSquare's integration of FaZe Clan has created a strong ecosystem for monetizing attention through advertising, esports, and talent representation, with early cost-cutting success.
  • The advertising and sponsorships unit is the main growth driver, but long-term execution depends on increasing in-house content distribution and delivering on ambitious margin targets.
  • Ethereum holdings and DeFi strategy add unique upside potential, while FaZe's brand value remains a wildcard for future monetization.
  • At current prices, the stock is fairly valued; I rate it a Hold, but see 60-110% upside over three years if management executes on its roadmap.

Vista trasera Asian Chinese Esports Team Gamer focus jugando RPG Primer juego de disparos en el evento deportivo de la gran final Championship Arena. Evento del Torneo Cyber Games

Edwin Tan /E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

It’s not GameSquare’s (NASDAQ:GAME) moment, at least not yet. But it’s not a far-fetched idea either.

Since integrating FaZe Clan, the company has started to build a real operational business. They’ve cut costs, the

This article was written by

Jorge Hortelano
19 Followers
With professional experience in financial advisory within the banking sector, he has developed a strong foundation in portfolio construction and capital markets. His investment approach combines a long-term core of stable, high-conviction holdings with a tactical allocation to more dynamic assets, allowing for rotation based on economic cycles and sector momentum. This hybrid strategy reflects his belief that investing is not about being right, but about making money. Jorge is particularly interested in the gaming sector, where he brings both professional experience and personal passion. He writes on Seeking Alpha to continue growing as an investor, to sharpen his own analysis, and to contribute insights that may help others make better-informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GAME Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GAME

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GAME
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News