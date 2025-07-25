Money Supply is a very important indicator. It helps show how tight or loose current monetary conditions are regardless of what the Fed is doing with interest rates. Even if the Fed is tight and if
13-Week Money Supply Slows Into The Summer Months
Summary
- Seasonally Adjusted Money Supply has been growing on a consistent monthly basis since January 2024.
- Non-seasonally adjusted shows a much smaller increase for the month of May, followed by a pop for the month of June.
- Non-seasonally adjusted 13-week money supply growth has slowed some, but this is fairly normal for this time of year.
