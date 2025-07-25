Investors Bailing Out Of U.S. Stocks?

  • In the Investment Company Institute's release of weekly fund and ETF flows on July 23, 2025, the report showed a significant outflow in U.S. equities.
  • In reviewing the data back to early 2016, this outflow is significantly larger than any past outflow reported.
  • Next week one will see if this report is revised in any way, but for now, given the nearly uninterrupted advance in the U.S. equity market, investors might want to take note of this data point.

In the Investment Company Institute's release of weekly fund and ETF flows on July 23, 2025, the report showed a significant outflow in U.S. equities. The report shows a $299.5 billion outflow from U.S. equities.

