Discovery: The Foundation Of Value Creation

Crescat is having an outstanding year. All 5 of our funds rank in the top 10 among 1,151 hedge funds in the Preqin database for 2025 year-to-date performance through June 30.

Delivering Alpha Through Activism

The firm’s strong outperformance has been largely driven by our activist metals theme, which is currently the largest exposure across all funds. Our megacap tech short theme has also contributed to significant gains year-to-date in our macro and long/short funds thanks to successful positioning and trading early in February and April.

At Crescat, our investment philosophy combines value-investing principles with macroeconomic themes, aiming to deliver high risk-adjusted returns over the long term. Our activist metals strategy evolved from the firm’s global fiat debasement theme with the launch of the Crescat Precious Metals Fund in August 2020, where we partnered with industry veteran exploration geologist Quinton Hennigh, PhD, as our advisor. The fund will complete its five-year track record at the end of this month. We believe it is on track to be one of the top-performing industry-focused funds — public and private — over that period in the mining-and-metals and resource fund categories.

Please see important disclosures regarding this chart below.

Unlocking Value in Exploration

Our portfolio has been heavily tilted toward exploration over the last five years at a time when exploration stocks have been out of favor and starved for capital. This has allowed us to acquire large activist stakes in a highly selective group of small- and micro-cap mining companies that have some of the most prospective mining claims in viable jurisdictions across the planet. The main thing these companies have been missing is good capital partners to drill these targets. We have built our positions, largely through PIPE deals (private placements in public equities), where we have been able to purchase stock and warrants at discounts to public market prices.

By coming in as a lead order and directing exploration capital to a thoroughly vetted group of management teams, technical teams, and geologic targets, Crescat has helped our portfolio companies complete more greenfield drilling over the last five years than all the major publicly traded gold mining companies combined. The reward is that we have significant stakes in what we believe are many of the biggest and most exciting, economically viable, gold, silver, copper, and zinc discoveries — and incipient discoveries — on the planet today.

Across our 75 current activist metals positions, 38 of them have already made bona fide discoveries, which we define as three or more 100-gram meter drill intercepts on a gold-equivalent basis. On the primary gold side, these proven discoveries include Snowline Gold (OTCQB:SNWGF), Sitka Gold (OTCQB:SITKF), Goliath Resources (OTCQB:GOTRF), Tectonic Metals (OTCQB:TETOF), Newfound Gold, Eskay Mining (OTCQX:ESKYF), Irving Resources (OTCQX:IRVRF), Altamira Gold (OTCPK:EQTRF), Alpha Exploration (ALEX:CA), Firefox Metals, Puma Exploration (OTCQB:PUMXF), Altamira Gold Blue Lagoon, and Condor Resources (OTCPK:CNRIF). On the primary copper side, they include Falcon Butte, BCM Resources (B:CA), Brixton Metals (OTCQB:BBBXF), and Intrepid Metals (OTCQB:IMTCF). On the silver and zinc side, they include San Cristobal Mining (OTC:SCMIF), Eloro Resources (OTCQX:ELRRF), Alaska Silver (OTCPK:WAMFF), Silver Bow Mining, Cantex Mine Development (OTCQB:CTXDF), Silver47 Exploration, Barksdale Resources (OTCQX:BRKCF), and Kuya Silver (OTCQB:KUYAF). We also have a nickel and platinum discovery at Fathom Nickel (OTCQB:FNICF). We believe our portfolio companies are on the verge of expanding their discoveries and making many more new ones.

In the current and upcoming drill seasons, we are particularly excited about the prospects for brand new discoveries at Rackla Gold (OTCPK:RMETF), Mogotes Metals (OTC:MOGMF), Hannan Metals (OTCPK:HANNF), BCM Resources, Westward Gold (OTCQB:WGLIF), Core Silver (OTCQB:CCOOF), Harvest Gold (OTCPK:HVGDF), Trifecta Gold (OTCQB:TRRFF), Kingfisher Metals (OTCQB:KGFMF), Kalo Gold (OTCPK:KLGDF), Aztec Minerals (OTCQB:AZZTF), CopperCorp Resources (OTCQB:CPCPF), Red Canyon Resources (OTCQB:REDRF), Orestone Mining (OTCPK:ORESF), Barksdale Resources, Condor Resources, Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF), Inflection Resources (OTCQB:AUCUF), Yukon Metals (OTCPK:YMMCF) and Dry River among others. All these companies in our portfolio have currently active or upcoming drill programs.

Ahead of the Curve in a Reawakening Industry

Our commitment to exploration at an opportune time, after more than a decade of industry-wide underinvestment, we think has positioned us ahead of the curve now that the countercyclical mining industry has finally started to turn up. And, holy cow, is it ever starting to heat up. The Trump administration’s push toward US reindustrialization and critical mineral onshoring is a huge catalyst for the industry.

We think it is still early and that the length of the upturn in the cycle could last a full decade, which, coincidentally, is the average time it takes for a successful mining project to go from drilling and discovery into production. Capital cycles and commodity prices cycles in the metals and mining industry are intertwined because of these long lead times. While this may discourage some, it excites us. It presents the opportunity to both invest and harvest returns though all parts of the cycle, and all segments of the industry over time, from exploration, to development, to production. through a dedicated, long-term, industry-focused investment strategy that we believe can meaningfully outperform benchmarks.

Crescat’s Precious Metals and Institutional Commodities funds are two funds specifically focused on the activist metals strategy. They can act as important diversification tools for investors seeking countercyclical alternatives to the S&P 500, especially amid the current backdrop of extreme valuations and inflationary pressures.

US Mining Policy: The Biggest Tailwind in Decades

The Trump Administration’s policy shift — led by executive orders, permitting reform, and legislation — has lit a fire under the domestic mining industry unlike anything seen before, with several key developments now underway.

On March 20, 2025, the administration issued a landmark executive order titled “Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production”, representing a major federal push to reestablish domestic mining leadership. Key provisions included:

Declared a national energy emergency, targeting increased domestic metals and minerals output;

Broadened the definition of “critical minerals” to include copper, uranium, potash, and gold, and essentially any mineral or metal that the Federal government sees fit;

Positioned mineral production as a national security imperative;

Directed agencies to expedite permitting on federal lands;

Delegated sweeping authority to the Secretary of Defense and the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC);

Activated the Defense Production Act (DPA) to finance key mining and processing projects;

Ordered federal land prioritization for mineral development; and

Initiated a Section 232 Investigation into the national security implications of critical mineral imports.

The policy framework backing this revival is equally robust:

Fast-tracked dozens of projects under FAST-41 permitting status, including major gold, copper, and lithium projects;

Created a Critical Minerals Fund via the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and DoD;

Delegated DPA authorities for direct government investment in mines;

Encouraged agency prioritization of mineral development over competing land uses;

Mandated public-private coordination to ensure secure supply chains.

Consider the Department of Defense’s recent strategic investment in MP Materials—it could signal a major turning point in the government’s approach to participating in financial markets.

This isn’t a bailout — it’s a deliberate move to take a 15% ownership stake in a public company, something we can’t recall the DoD ever doing at this scale. The closest historical parallel may be the 1940s, when the Defense Plant Corporation funded the construction of thousands of factories to secure America’s wartime industrial capabilities—producing weapons, vehicles, aircraft, and critical materials.

All other recent cases were either financial rescues or did not involve direct equity stakes of 15% or more. What we’re witnessing today is a serious acknowledgment of a structural vulnerability, and it’s likely just the beginning, a taste of what is to come in the US sovereign wealth fund.

Mining remains the foundation of technological advancement and industrial resurgence, yet the US is still far from securing the necessary metals and materials to sustain such ambitions. America’s dependence on metal imports is a core deficiency, and this move may be just the beginning of a broader government effort to confront that reality.

The National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) — chaired by the Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, and vice-chaired by the Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright — has become the operational hub for this effort. It coordinates permitting, production, capital deployment, and industrial partnerships. The NEDC works closely with the DoD, EXIM Bank, and the private sector to realign supply chains and ensure US mineral independence.

In parallel, the recently passed OBBB Act (“One Big Beautiful Bill”) complements these executive actions with tax incentives, accelerated depreciation, and regulatory relief for energy and mineral development. Its primary aim is to jumpstart domestic equipment manufacturing and significantly strengthen U.S.-based mining operations.

Discovery: The Foundation of Long-Term Value Creation

Our portfolio has been focused on the initial and sometimes explosive phase of wealth creation in the mining industry — discovery. Making a big discovery is not easy and can carry substantial risk, but it can also be highly rewarding while setting the stage for significant future long-term wealth accumulation. Greenfield exploration carries ultra-high risk in any single company or drill target. We have built a highly diversified portfolio to strategically help mitigate that risk. With expert geological oversight and shareholder activism, we work to convert raw risk into calculated bets creating what we believe is a highly favorable reward-to-risk ratio.

We are not generalists dabbling in mining. We are specialists with a long-term, repeatable investment process. We have found that the biggest gains in this industry can come not from quick trades — rather early-stage positioning, shareholder activism, and patient holding through full commodity cycles. We believe that true wealth in this industry can be created, not by luck, but by persistent application of honed skills and sound investment principles.

Why Now — and Why Crescat

We are looking to partner with clients who are not afraid and are able to be early-cycle investors — those willing to act ahead of the crowd. We are not here to chase the latest FOMO-fueled manias in overvalued tech, AI, or crypto. We are focused on those who want to get in early and stay in it for the long term alongside us to capitalize on the next great investment themes. At major tops, the masses, by definition, are chasing overvalued, late-cycle momentum trades. That’s not our style at all.

In fact, we believe the U.S. is in the midst of one of the greatest investment bubbles of all time — one that eclipses the 1929 Roaring Twenties, 1972 Nifty Fifty, and the 2000 Dotcom bubbles by a variety of valuation measures which we have laid out in prior letters. Here is a new valuation-risk chart for you below — global equity market cap to total world GDP.

Our work has documented that the bursting of each of the three prior bubbles mentioned above coincided with the start of major secular bull markets in precious metals equities. The setup today offers many parallels. Predicting the precise timing of the bust is difficult — but we are confident it is coming, and we want to be prepared for it before it’s too late. When valuations are high and volatility is low, we think it pays to deploy strategies like Nassim Taleb’s Black Swan put option approach. That’s what helped our macro and long/short funds generate strong gains in April — even as our long activist mining positions corrected. We rang the register on the puts when volatility spiked and the market went down, but with volatility having shrunk substantially again, already, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hitting new highs, we see it as time to reload that strategy, which we have been doing recently in our macro and long/short funds.

We believe artificial intelligence euphoria is the modern-day equivalent of historical eras such as Railway Mania (UK, 1840s) or the Dotcom Bubble (1999–2000). Like railroads and the internet, AI will change the world — however we feel the investment frenzy has grown far too large relative to the economy to justify an acceptable future return on that investment. Valuations are unsustainably high.

The result — way too much capital, chasing too few real opportunities virtually assuring what could become major losses. The economy at large simply does not appear capable of generating enough growth and return to go around. As in as past manias, this is what sets the stage for the next economic downturn. History doesn’t repeat, but it sure rhymes.

Positioned for What’s Next

Our metals theme is the largest exposure today across all our funds for a reason. Undervalued, growth-rich, early-stage activist mining positions offer what we believe to be a compelling alternative to large, crowded, overvalued segments of the market. We are interested in the kind of companies that we think have the ability to deliver when the current investment bubbles burst, just as precious metals mining stocks have done time and again throughout history. Many mining stocks are off to the races year to date, but we think it is only the first inning. As the chart below shows, on a global basis, never before have mining stocks been less crowded or more undervalued relative to other sectors of the market as they are today. We are very excited about the current deep-value setup and the potential for future high secular growth opportunities ahead for our portfolio of carefully selected precious and base metals mining equities.

Performance of all Crescat Strategies Since Inception

Performance figures for the SMA composites have been restated and may differ from performance previously presented in Crescat materials for these strategies.

Sincerely,

Kevin C. Smith, CFA, Founding Member & Chief Investment Officer

Tavi Costa, Member & Macro Strategist

Quinton T. Hennigh, PhD, Member & Geologic and Technical Advisor

