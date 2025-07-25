Christopher J. Waller says the central bank should not wait until autumn to ease policy. Speaking to the Money Marketeers of New York University on July 17th, he argued for a 25-basis point trim to the federal funds target range “in
Fed Governor Waller Urges July Rate Cut
Summary
- With growth fizzling, hiring sputtering, and tariffs muddying the inflation picture, Christopher Waller believes quick action would keep the FOMC from falling behind the curve.
- The fed funds band of 4.25%–4.5% now sits a hefty 125–150 basis points above the Committee’s own 3% neutral estimate — terrain Waller openly calls restrictive.
- Whether or not the Committee pulls the trigger on July 30th, the backdrop is unmistakable: growth stalling, labor momentum fading, and inflation progress hinging on spreadsheets that exclude politically driven tariffs.
