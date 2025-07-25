Alphabet Q2: Decimates The Bear Case, Likely The Cheapest Mag 7 Stock
Summary
- Alphabet delivered a stellar Q2, crushing revenue and EPS estimates, with Search and Cloud segments driving double-digit growth and decimating the bear case.
- Despite persistent fears of search disruption and regulatory risks, Google's business fundamentals remain robust, with strong margins, cash flow, and aggressive AI investments.
- GOOG is the most undervalued Magnificent Seven stock, trading at a significant discount to peers despite superior profitability and growth outlook.
- I believe GOOGL is worth at least $250 per share, offering investors a rare opportunity for value and growth in a dominant, resilient tech leader.
