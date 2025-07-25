Commodities: Trade Optimism Buoys Oil Prices

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • Oil prices firmed yesterday amid optimism over trade talks, despite the Trump administration reportedly allowing Chevron (CVX) to resume operations in Venezuela.
  • The resumption should see Venezuelan oil exports increase by a little more than 200k b/d - welcome news to US refiners that will ease some tightness in the heavier crude market.
  • The US says it has managed to conclude several trade deals this week, including with Japan and the Philippines. It looks like talks with the EU are moving in the right direction. These deals should help reduce uncertainty and ease some of the oil market demand concerns.
  • US natural gas prices settled higher yesterday, ending a three-day streak of downward pressure on prices.

Crude oil barrels in a row

narvikk

By Warren Patterson, Ewa Manthey

Energy - Venezuelan oil supply set to increase

Oil prices firmed yesterday amid optimism over trade talks, despite the Trump administration reportedly allowing Chevron (CVX) to resume operations in Venezuela. The move continued

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.6K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPGSBR
--
SPGSNG
--
CO1:COM
--
NG1:COM
--
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News