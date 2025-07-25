Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WZZAF) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCPK:WZZAF) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ian O. Malin - Executive VP & Group CFO

József Váradi - CEO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Irving - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Andrew Lobbenberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Conroy Gaynor - Unidentified Company

Dudley Shanley - Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, Research Division

Harry J. Gowers - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Jaime Bann Rowbotham - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

James Goodall - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division

Jarrod Castle - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Stephen Furlong - Davy, Research Division

Volodymyr Shkuropat - Trigon Dom Maklerski S.A., Research Division

József Váradi

All right. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for coming. So I would say that last time we gave you a hell of a story with a lot of details and you crossed us. This time, we're going to give you no story with no details. So I hope you understand what you have to do as a result of that. So let me just -- could you please just move the slide?

So with regard to Q1, this is the period what we are reporting on. We are seeing positive developments on RASK, improving balance sheet, and we believe that trading is largely in line with market expectations. There have been certain decisions affecting performance but those are kind of one-off timing-wise so not structural. But looking at the structural matters so we are back into growth. So Q1 delivered over 10% passenger growth. This is now significant after a period of standstill, given the GTF grounding situation.

Look at the financial metrics. EBITDAR is up 9.4% year-on-year. RASK is up 2.2%. The CASK performance obviously varies depending on the component you look