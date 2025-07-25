Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Hong Sung Han - Head of IR

Il-Jin Oak - Corporate Participant

Jang-Geun Park - Corporate Participant

Sung-Wook Lee - Vice President of Finance Section

Do Ha Kim - Hanwha Investment & Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division

Doosan Baek - Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division

Hye-jin Park - Daishin Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division

Jun-Sup Jung - NH Investment & Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division

Yong Jin Seol - SK Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division

Hong Sung Han

Good afternoon. I am Hong Sung Han, Head of IR at Woori Financial Group. Let me first begin by thanking everyone for taking time to participate in this earnings conference call for Woori Financial Group. On today's call, we have the group CFO, Sung-Wook Lee; Group CDO, Il-Jin Oak and Group CRO, Jang-Geun Park as participants. On today's call, the group CFO, Sung-Wook Lee Wu, will give a presentation on the earnings performance, after which we will have a Q&A session. Please note that the earnings call is being conducted with simultaneous interpretation for our overseas investors.

Now let us start our presentation on Woori Financial Group's earnings for the first half of 2025.

Sung-Wook Lee

Good afternoon. This is Sung-Wook Lee, the CFO of Woori Financial Group. Let me go over the first half performance for 2025. Please turn to Page 3 of the presentation material that has been disclosed on our website. First, let me discuss net income. For the first half of 2025, Woori Financial Group's net income was KRW 1,551.3 billion, representing a Y-o-Y decrease of 11.6%. When excluding the one-off expenses related to the early retirement program conducted at the beginning of the year and preemptive provisions for a completion guarantee of Trust