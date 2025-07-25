AppLovin's Ad-Tech Playbook Is Gaining Traction

Jul. 25, 2025 6:24 AM ETAppLovin Corporation (APP) StockAPP
Summary

  • AppLovin's advertising revenue rose 71% YoY to $1.16 billion, while advertising adjusted EBITDA surged 92% to $943 million.
  • Axon's AI engine improved ad net revenue per install by 49%, despite minimal changes in publisher or user base.
  • Free cash flow more than doubled in four years, reaching $826 million, with operating leverage driven by automation and disciplined reinvestment.
  • Early traction in e-commerce and web ads shows <3% churn on mid-six-figure budgets, indicating potential for expansion beyond gaming.

At first glance, AppLovin's (NASDAQ:APP) AI-first, performance-driven pivot might look like just another short-term rebound. However, the multi-year evolution from a hybrid model focused on software and gaming to a more focused advertising business, powered by proprietary machine learning models built in-house, is

I began investing early, inspired by the strategies of legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, and Howard Marks. What started as a personal interest quickly became a disciplined, research-driven pursuit of long-term value and strategic growth. Over the years, I've developed a fundamental, bottom-up investing approach, with a keen focus on market psychology, business durability, and valuation discipline. While I study multiple sectors, I specialize in tech, particularly underappreciated or contrarian plays in software, semiconductors, and emerging innovation. I’m drawn to companies with scalable models, durable moats, and misunderstood narratives. I look for value the market hasn’t fully priced in and prefer digging through overlooked names with long-term potential rather than chasing trends. Through my research at Infinity Curve, I explore how investing success rarely follows a straight line, it's a nonlinear process shaped by cycles, feedback loops, and constant recalibration.

Trending News