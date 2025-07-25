At first glance, AppLovin's (NASDAQ:APP) AI-first, performance-driven pivot might look like just another short-term rebound. However, the multi-year evolution from a hybrid model focused on software and gaming to a more focused advertising business, powered by proprietary machine learning models built in-house, is
AppLovin's Ad-Tech Playbook Is Gaining Traction
Summary
- AppLovin's advertising revenue rose 71% YoY to $1.16 billion, while advertising adjusted EBITDA surged 92% to $943 million.
- Axon's AI engine improved ad net revenue per install by 49%, despite minimal changes in publisher or user base.
- Free cash flow more than doubled in four years, reaching $826 million, with operating leverage driven by automation and disciplined reinvestment.
- Early traction in e-commerce and web ads shows <3% churn on mid-six-figure budgets, indicating potential for expansion beyond gaming.
