Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) is a rapidly growing bitcoin extraction company that can significantly increase its income due to an increasing hash rate and more efficient equipment in the coming years. Although the company is
Cipher Mining: A Leveraged Bet On Bitcoin's Bull Cycle
Summary
- Cipher is rapidly scaling hash rate from ~13.5 EH/s to 23 EH/s by late 2025, which could more than double BTC production.
- Despite current net losses and negative free cash flows, the company maintains low leverage, modest liquidity, and ongoing institutional support.
- Valuation remains low relative to sector peers like Riot and Marathon, offering a high-risk, high-reward way to gain leveraged exposure to Bitcoin’s price cycle without holding crypto directly.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.