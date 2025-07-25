HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLKHF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:HLKHF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Philippe Vienney - CFO, Member of the Management Board & MD of Finance, Controlling, Risk Mgt. and Internal Control

Ulric Bernard Schaferbarthold - CEO, President, CEO of Sustainability, Quality, Legal and Compliance & Member of Management Board

Conference Call Participants

Sanjay Bhagwani - Unidentified Company

Very warm welcome to our earnings call for the first half 2025. I'm here together with Philippe, CFO at HELLA and Kerstin Dodel, who is heading Investor Relations. So starting immediately on Page 4 of our presentation. If we look at the key figures and the key achievements in the first half. So looking first on the sales side. So our organic sales are at EUR 4 billion, largely at the previous year level, minus 2.4% (sic) [ 0.4% ] year-on-year. Reported sales are at minus 1.3% with some headwinds, specifically in the second quarter. If we look specifically on our business groups, Lighting was down in the first half, 7.4%. Specifically, the end of larger volume projects were the reason on that sales trend.

Electronics is with the continuous good momentum, growth of 6.6% and now at EUR 1.6 billion on the first half. Specifically, our radar business but as well business related to our Energy Management division is growing quite decent. Lifecycle Solutions was impacted by a weak demand on commercial vehicles. So overall, on the first half year-on-year, down 6.6%.