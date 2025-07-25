Loomis AB (publ) (LOIMF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCPK:LOIMF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Aritz Larrea Uribiarte

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the second quarter presentation for Loomis. My name is Aritz Larrea, and I'm the CEO of Loomis. And with me here today, I have our CFO, Johan Wilsby; and Jenny Bostrom, our Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations.

I'll start by providing a quick summary of our second quarter performance before taking questions. Let's start the presentation by turning to Slide #2. We delivered a solid performance in the second quarter with revenues reaching SEK 7.4 billion and organic growth of 3.8%. Acquisitions supported growth, while a stronger Swedish krona had a notable negative impact across all segments. Adjusted for currency effects, growth was close to 5%. The favorable business mix and improved efficiency led to an operating margin of 12.7%, up from 11.6% last year, making our highest second quarter margin to date.

We've grown the business while reducing headcount, contributing to this margin improvement. Quarterly cash flow was affected by timing and working capital movements. However, on a rolling 12-month basis, cash conversion exceeded 100%. We encourage you to focus on the rolling figures for a clear review unaffected by