Paramount (PARA) (PARAA) gains as FCC approves Skydance merger. (00:25) Intel (INTC) sees 15% workforce reduction as CEO Tan plans revival. (01:53) Demand for repairs of U.S.-banned Nvidia (NVDA) AI chips soars in China - report. (02:41)

This is an abridged transcript.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) +2.5% in premarket action.

The Federal Communications Commission approved the company's acquisition by Skydance on Thursday.

The agency signed off on the deal by way of granting a set of applications transferring FCC licenses and authorizations.

The approval followed a set of promises made by Skydance's David Ellison to the Trump administration about news practices at the new Paramount.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement, "Americans no longer trust the legacy national news media to report fully, accurately, and fairly. It is time for a change.”

The statement goes on to say, "In particular, Skydance has made written commitments to ensure that the new company’s programming embodies a diversity of viewpoints from across the political and ideological spectrum. Skydance will also adopt measures that can root out the bias that has undermined trust in the national news media."

Among the promises made to secure the approval, Skydance has committed to "fair, unbiased and fact-based" reporting at CBS.

In addition, there will be an ombudsman who will evaluate complaints of bias for at least two years. Skydance won't establish diversity, equity and inclusion policies at New Paramount and it will commit to local news as a core component of the FCC's public interest standard.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is planning to end the year with a global headcount of ~75,000.

The Verge is reporting that this number equates to cutting 24,000 people this year alone.

A significant workforce reduction has already happened in Q2 and is part of the new CEO’s efforts to revive the company since he took over in March. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has redirected resources, laid off workers, and divested companies as part of a sweeping restructuring plan.

The company has cancelled or paused major factory projects in Germany, Poland, and Costa Rica, consolidating operations in Vietnam and Malaysia instead.

A memo to employees said, "There are no more blank checks…..Every investment must make economic sense."

Demand is surging in China for a business that, on paper, should not exist.

Reuters is reporting that there’s a need for places that repair Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) artificial intelligence chipsets banned by the U.S. from exporting to China.

According to two firms in Shenzhen, the country’s tech hub, roughly a dozen boutique companies now specialize in repairing Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) H100 GPUs—along with A100 units and other high-end chips—that have somehow entered the country despite the restriction.

One company has been fixing Nvidia's gaming GPUs for 15 years and started working on AI chips in late 2024.

Business has been so good that the owners created a new company to handle those orders, which now repairs up to 500 Nvidia AI chips per month, the report said.

Catalyst watch:

The Alzheimer's Association International Conference will begin over the weekend in Toronto, Canada. It is the largest international conference dedicated to advancing dementia science. Some of the companies that will present include Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS), Cerevance (CRVN), Marvel Biosciences (MRVL:CA), and Quanterix (QTRX).

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 0.2% at $66/barrel. Bitcoin is down 2.6% at $115,000. Gold is down 0.6% at $3,346.

The FTSE 100 is down 0.3% and the DAX is down 0.4%.

