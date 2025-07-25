Avino Silver & Gold: Planning To Triple Production, Yet Still Flying Under-The-Radar

IWA Research
292 Followers

Summary

  • Avino Silver & Gold Mines boasts a stellar balance sheet, strong recent production growth, and is set for significant expansion with La Preciosa and Oxide Tailings projects.
  • Despite a 300% YTD stock surge, ASM remains undervalued, with potential for further upside as production could triple by 2029 and silver prices remain strong.
  • The company’s prudent capital allocation—no dividends or buybacks, but a potential $40M share issue—positions it well for project execution and even future acquisitions.
  • I rate ASM a buy, supported by robust financials, organic growth, and a triple-digit upside to intrinsic value if production targets and commodity prices hold.

Silver bars 1000 grams pure Silver,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of Silver,3d rendering

Oselote

Introduction & Financials

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) is a silver miner with an excellent balance sheet that’s got very significant organic growth coming its way over the next couple of years, as one of its

This article was written by

IWA Research
292 Followers
As of 2025, I've got over 10 years of researching companies. In total, throughout my investing life, I estimate that I researched (in depth) well over 1000 companies, from commodities like oil, natural gas, gold and copper to tech like Google or Nokia and many emerging market stocks, which I believe could help me provide useful content for readers. After writing my own blog for about 3 years, I decided to switch to a value investing-focused YouTube channel, where I researched hundreds of different companies so far. I would say my favorite type of company to cover are metals and mining stocks, but I am comfortable with several other industries, such as consumer discretionary/staples, REITs and utilities.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASM
--
ASM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News