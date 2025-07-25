Airtel Africa Plc (AAFRF) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Airtel Africa Plc (OTCPK:AAFRF) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kamal Dua - Corporate Participant

Sunil Kumar Taldar - CEO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Cesar Adrian Tiron - BofA Securities, Research Division

Ganesha Nagesha - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

John Karidis - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Linet Muriungi - Absa Bank Limited, Research Division

Madhvendra Singh - HSBC Global Investment Research

Rohit Modi - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Tracy Kivunyu - SBG Securities (Proprietary) Limited, Research Division

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sunil Taldar. Please go ahead, sir.

Sunil Kumar Taldar

Good afternoon. Welcome, and thank you for joining us on today's call. I'm joined on the line by our CFO, Kamal Dua, as you know, has taken our following Jaideep's retirement after the AGM earlier this month. I want to welcome him to his new role and wish him well as we continue advancing our strategy and delivering value to our shareholders. Alastair Jones, our Head of Investor Relations, also joins us on the call. We will shortly be answering your questions, but first, I would like to provide you with a brief overview of the performance over the last quarter.

I'm pleased to report that we have continued to see strong growth across our markets, reflecting our focused strategy, disciplined execution and resilient business model. I believe the scale of opportunity across the footprint is best captured by the very strong and accelerating constant currency revenue growth of almost 25% and EBITDA growth of almost 33%. Importantly, we are very encouraged by more stable macro environment, which has resulted in strong reported currency