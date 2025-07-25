Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2025

Trend Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • China lithium carbonate spot prices and spodumene spot prices were significantly higher the past month. The China lithium carbonate spot price rose 17% of China supply cuts.
  • Lithium market news - Ken Hoffman forecasts demand of ~1.5 million mt LCE in 2025 and between 8 and 11 million mt by 2035. In H1 2025, China’s battery market grew 62.5%YoY.
  • Lithium miner news - Zangge Mining suspends production. Rio Tinto & ENAMI sign a binding agreement for Salares Altoandinos lithium project in Chile. Major construction at SQM/Wesfarmers Kwinana LiOH refinery is complete.
  • Ganfeng Lithium Group sees H1 net loss at 300-550 million yuan. Chengxin Lithium Group's warning of potential losses reaching ¥850 million.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trend Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Lithium Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry, cathode

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the July 2025 edition of the lithium miner news.

The past month saw lithium prices significantly higher. The China lithium carbonate spot price rose 17% as China started to cut back lithium supply.

Trend Investing - Subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here

Trend Investing articles

This article was written by

Trend Investing
26.73K Followers

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. They search the globe for great investments with a focus on trending and emerging themes. The current focus is on electric vehicles, the EV metals supply chain, stationary energy storage and AI.

They lead the investing group of the same brand name, Trend Investing. Features of the service include: Access to the Trend Investing portfolio, 7 monthly news updates, a monthly macro trends update, stock watchlist, CEO interviews, and direct access to the community and group leaders in chat.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLOBAL X LITHIUM ETF (LIT), AMPLIFY LITHIUM & BATTERY TECHNOLOGY ETF (BATT), CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO [HK:3750], ASX:RIO, ALB, GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP [SHE:002460], ASX:PLS, AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS N.V. [AMS:AMG], ZIJIN MINING GROUP [SHA:601899], TSX:LAC, TSX:LAAC, ASX:LLL, ASX:CXO, ASX:SYA, ASX:PLL, ASX:NMT, GALAN LITHIUM [ASX:GLN], LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORP. [TSXV:LIS], CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM [TSXV:CRE], WINSOME RESOURCES [ASX:WR1], GLOBAL LITHIUM RESOURCES [ASX:GL1], EUROPEAN METAL HOLDINGS [ASX:EMH], FRONTIER LITHIUM [TSXV:FL], SNOW LAKE LITHIUM (LITM), PATRIOT BATTERY METALS [TSX:PMET] AND [ASX:PMT], LOYAL LITHIUM [ASX:LLI], PATRIOT RESOURCES [ASX:PAT], ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY [TSXV:LIT], LITHIUM IONIC CORP. [TSXV:LTH], ATLAS LITHIUM (ATLX), MIDLAND EXPLORATION [TSXV:MD], BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION [TSXV:BRW], AZIMUT EXPLORATION [TSXV:AZM], COSMOS EXPLORATION [ASX:C1X], MEGADO MINERALS [ASX:MEG], OMNIA METALS GROUP [ASX:OM1], DIXIE GOLD [TSXV:DG] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALB--
Albemarle Corporation
SQM--
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.
WFAFY--
Wesfarmers Limited
RIO--
Rio Tinto Group
GNENY--
Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News