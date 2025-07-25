Champions Oncology (CSBR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call July 23, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Good afternoon. I'm Ronnie Morris, CEO of Champions Oncology. Joining me today is David Miller, our Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for joining us for our quarterly earnings call. Before I begin, I will remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements during today's call and that actual results could differ materially from those indicated.

Additional information on our risk factors can be found in our Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is available in our earnings release. Looking back, fiscal 2025 may ultimately be seen as a pivotal year for Champions Oncology when marked by renewed momentum, strategic execution and foundational growth. Following a challenging fiscal 2024, we successfully reestablished revenue growth and returned to profitability.

A highlight of the year was closing our inaugural data licensing deal in the third quarter, followed by several smaller transactions in the recent quarter as well as a growing pipeline showing clear validation of our long-term vision and strategic direction. Our core services business continues to be the foundation of Champions Oncology. Built on our industry-leading PDX bank and its extensive multi-omic characterization, our platform remains a critical resource for pharmacology studies across the biopharma sector.

We have made targeted investments to strengthen our team and streamline