Intel: Turnaround Risks Vs. Upside Potential
Summary
- Intel Corporation's Q2 earnings and Q3 outlook disappointed due to ongoing restructuring and a slow reorganization, weighing on financial performance.
- Despite current challenges, I see turnaround potential if Intel successfully focuses on its core operations and completes restructuring.
- Intel is cutting headcount, scrapping projects in Europe, and slowing factory builds in the U.S., which is helping the chipmaker rationalize its CapEx spend.
- INTC stock valuation appears high relative to chipmaking rivals, but a successful turnaround could drive EPS growth and stock re-pricing.
- Restructuring will likely continue to pressure results for several quarters, delaying any near-term stock repricing.
