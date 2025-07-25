As the S&P 500 continues to try to find solid ground at fresh all-time highs, my strategy continues to be to rotate out of winning momentum trades and into more overlooked small-cap stocks that have a better valuation
Coursera Q2: A Great Buy As Growth Accelerates
Summary
- I'm rotating into undervalued small caps like Coursera, expecting them to outperform as large caps flatten or decline through 2025.
- Coursera's strong Q2 beat, accelerating growth, and improved free cash flow reinforce my bullish stance and justify a continued buy rating.
- The company's scalable platform, rapid AI course adoption, and expanding enterprise business offer significant long-term growth potential.
- Even after a post-earnings rally, Coursera's valuation remains attractive, with strong upside as profitability and scale improve.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.