Brad Simpson On Whether The Record Run For Markets Can Continue

TD Wealth
5.01K Followers

Summary

  • Can US markets continue their record runs?
  • What historical performance tells us about current markets.
  • How tariff uncertainty is impacting the markets.

Silhouette of White House with united state of America flag and stock market chart for USA election president related with economy and investment concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Markets continue to make record highs, but can that momentum continue with a U.S. trade deadline looming? Brad Simpson, Chief Wealth Strategist with TD Wealth, discusses how investors are grappling with tariffs, the latest corporate earnings, and ongoing uncertainty.

This article was written by

TD Wealth
5.01K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
GVI--
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF
GBF--
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF
BND--
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares
BIV--
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News