Rémy Cointreau SA (REMYF) Q1 2026 Sales/Trading Update Call Transcript

Luca Marotta

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. As highlighted in our press release, Q1 sales increased by 5.7% organically. This performance reflects several key factors. First of all, a very favorable base of comparison in the U.S. and a modest sequential improvement in value depletion, Q1 of this year compared to Q4 previous fiscal year. Second point, tough market condition for China and the continued disruption of Travel Retail in China. Excluding this technical specific factor, representing a negative impact of 2.5 points at group level, China specifically would have been positive, showing a good resilience.

Third point, a sequential sales improvement in EMEA compared to Q4, led by Liqueurs & Spirits division. Q1 sales improvement is broken down as follows: plus 12.4% in volume and 6.6% negative price/mix effect. Why that? Largely driven by the underperformance of [ A-anz ] brands and the outperformance -- positive performance of Liqueurs & Spirits.

So looking at the sales overall performance by region. Americas recorded a