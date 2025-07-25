Intel Q2: Learning The Hard Way

James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intel Corporation remains a buy due to its cheap valuation and restructuring efforts, but investors should expect a long road to profitability.
  • Q2 results were mixed: revenue slightly beat expectations, but heavy restructuring charges led to significant losses and margin pressure.
  • Management is aggressively cutting costs, consolidating foundry operations, and capping CapEx, learning from past overexpansion mistakes.
  • Key INTC catalysts include the Panther Lake launch and potential AI PC upgrade cycle, but meaningful turnaround may not materialize until 2026.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Pragmatic Investor get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Student with Head on Notebook

fmajor/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Intel Corporation’s (INTC) second quarter results highlight a company in transition that still has to digest some painful lessons.

The company is still hemorrhaging money, and the CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, is attempting to carry out a

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord
24.72K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News