Alphabet: Details In Q2 Performance Are Very Strong Bullish Signals

C Jessen
2.13K Followers

Summary

  • Alphabet Inc.'s Q2 results dispelled concerns about Google Search disruption, with 12% growth and strong performance across core segments, reaffirming my long-term bullish outlook.
  • Cloud revenue grew 32% with expanding margins, justifying increased capex as a prudent investment to capture future growth and profitability in the cloud business.
  • Despite heavy capex and temporarily depressed free cash flow, Alphabet maintains robust operating cash flow and a fortress balance sheet, supporting ongoing buybacks and dividends.
  • At a forward P/E below 20 and continued double-digit growth, GOOGL stock remains attractively valued even near all-time highs.

SEO, Search Engine Optimization ranking concept. Digital marketing strategy of promote traffic to website. Wooden cubes block with increasing graph and blurred coins with SEO alphabet

Ratana21/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I’ve been bullish on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) a number of years, but I’ve been somewhat on the fence the last year or so, concerned about the potential disruption to

This article was written by

C Jessen
2.13K Followers
Early 30s 'buy and hold' investor trying to achieve financial freedom to the greatest extent possible. Main focus within dividend growth investing & value. I've been investing for 10+ years and worked across several industries including finance, logistics, oil and pharma. Holding a Graduate Diploma within Accounting and MSc within Business Administration & Supply Chain Management.I cover companies matching my focus as well as portfolio strategy.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOGL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News