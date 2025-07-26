Dow: Expected 50% Dividend Cut, Now What?

Jul. 26, 2025 7:00 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW) StockXLB, LYB, DOW18 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group

Summary

  • Dow Inc. faces significant headwinds, including tariffs and weak global demand, leading to a 53% stock decline YoY and disappointing Q2 earnings.
  • Management cut the dividend by 50% to preserve capital, signaling expectations of prolonged challenges and deteriorating financials.
  • Sales and earnings have declined across most segments, with only minor improvements in Performance Materials & Coatings due to lower input costs.
  • Given persistent macro pressures and a stagnant dividend history, I see limited upside for Dow Inc. in the near term.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Dow Chemical manufacturing facility. Dow is a global chemical company.

jetcityimage

Introduction

The current macroenvironment, although quite resilient has proven tough for certain sectors. And with implemented tariffs and uncertainty surrounding those in the future, companies like Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), a chemical company with more than a century



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
6.62K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News