CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) released its Q2 '25 results yesterday and held an earnings call discussing them. The results show significant volume challenges in Mexico and a similar dynamic (less extreme) in
Cemex's Cycle Is Showing More Indications Of Turning Negatively
Summary
- CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.'s Q2 '25 results reveal worsening volume declines in Mexico and the US, signaling a negative turn in the cement cycle.
- Despite resilient EBITDA margins, aggregate operating EBITDA fell 11% due to falling sales in core geographies.
- Management remains conservative on capital allocation, prioritizing ROIC and shareholder returns, with no aggressive growth or acquisitions planned.
- Given the cyclical headwinds and current valuation near historical peaks, I maintain a Hold rating on CX shares.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of CX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.