Texas Instruments: Remains A 'Hold' After Its Q2 Earnings

Arjen Elgersma
53 Followers

Summary

  • I maintain my 'hold' rating on Texas Instruments.
  • Q2 earnings were solid, with revenue and EPS both up 16% and at the high end of guidance, plus strong cash returns to shareholders.
  • Despite strong Q2 results, the stock dropped 12% due to a flat EPS outlook for Q3, surprising analysts.
  • Long-term prospects remain steady, but short-term valuation concerns could justify selling for some investors.
Silicon wafer for manufacturing semiconductor of integrated circuit.

sasirin pamai/iStock via Getty Images

Back in December, I rated Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) a 'hold' when it was trading at around $190. As I write this, the price is around the same level as it was then, although there have been some pretty heavy fluctuations in the meantime. The lowest

This article was written by

Arjen Elgersma
53 Followers
Hello, I am an 26 year old passionate investor from The Netherlands. I am here to share my passion for investing and writing articles with you. My investment universe is framed around high-quality companies with a focus on the long term. To me, high-quality means the following: high ROIC, high insider ownership and growth. In my view, the best metric to assess growth is free cash flow per share.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TXN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TXN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TXN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TXN
--
TXN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News