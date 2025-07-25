Pressure continues to mount on airline stocks. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) crashed over 9% on Thursday after announcing Q2 earnings. It beat on revenue with 0.4% annual sales growth and an adjusted EPS of $0.95, beating targets by $0.18. However, its
American Airlines: Consumer Bifurcation Weakens Economy Class Travel In Q2
Summary
- American Airlines' Q2 performance showed general weakness in sales and demand guidance, offset by strength in premium sales - aligning with the trend in most US companies.
- Consumer bifurcation is accelerating, hurting economy-class and domestic demand, while premium and international segments offer only partial offsets.
- AAL's financial health is precarious, with high leverage, negative working capital, and slim free cash flow, making it vulnerable to sales declines.
- While cost growth may slow, persistent demand weakness and industry overcapacity threaten AAL's stability; I would not short due to bailout risk and volatility.
- I remain bearish on AAL due to weakening demand, margin pressures, and a negative Q3 outlook, despite modest Q2 revenue and EPS beats.
