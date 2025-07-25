Tesla Vs. Alphabet's Waymo: Which Robotaxi Company Is The Better Bet?

PropNotes
8.55K Followers

Summary

  • The autonomous vehicle market is set to transform urban mobility and unlock trillions in value, but most players are still in heavy R&D mode.
  • Tesla, Inc. is pursuing a bold, camera-only approach to full self-driving, betting on scale, data, and rapid software updates for a high-risk, high-reward Robotaxi future.
  • Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo is taking a cautious, sensor-rich route, prioritizing safety and proven operations within geofenced markets, offering a more measured - but concrete - solution.
  • Given the valuation differential associated with this key business, we rate GOOG as a Strong Buy, while TSLA stock remains a Hold.

Dueling Boxing Gloves

Shana Novak

The autonomous vehicle market has the potential to reshape urban mobility and unlock trillions in value across transportation, logistics, and labor.

It’s not just a technical revolution - it’s a seismic economic shift that could eliminate human drivers and

This article was written by

PropNotes
8.55K Followers
At PropNotes, we focus on finding high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors.With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable insights to help you achieve better returns.All of the analysis we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find anywhere else.Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
TSLA
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News