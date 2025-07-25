With a trailing-twelve-month ("TTM") yield of 14.44% according to Seeking Alpha, the Global X Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF (TSX:ENCC:CA) is an investment that has been rising in popularity for good reason. Though the fund has been
ENCC:CA: An Energy ETF That Currently Yields 14%+ With Consistent Monthly Payouts
Summary
- ENCC:CA offers a 14.44% TTM yield and consistent monthly income, making it attractive for income-focused investors seeking stability and high payouts.
- The fund's active covered call strategy delivers strong total returns with less volatility compared to the broader Canadian energy sector.
- Investors should be bullish on Canadian oil and gas, as ENCC:CA's performance depends on the sector's long-term health and global commodity trends.
- I rate ENCC:CA a Buy due to its reliable income, tax efficiency, and favorable political and global conditions supporting Canadian energy stocks.
