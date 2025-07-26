Fed Rate Decision In Focus With Microsoft, Apple Set To Report Earnings

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Week Ahead, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

Wall Street was muted on Friday, with the major averages looking for clear direction as investors digested the previous session's record-setting finishes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. From a sector perspective, eight of the S&P 500's 11 segments were in the green, led by strong performances in Consumer Discretionary and Industrials. On the flip side, Real Estate was lagging as the weakest performer of the day.

With a slate of earnings scheduled for next week, investors will also be occupied with major economic reports such as the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index on Monday and Retail Inventories, Wholesale Inventories, and JOLTS Job Openings due on Tuesday. Wednesday will include important reports such as the MBA Purchase Index, Core PCE Prices, GDP Sales, and Fed interest rate decision. Thursday will see the release of Challenger Job Cuts and PCE Price Index, with Nonfarm payrolls and Michigan consumer sentiment to be released on Friday.

Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Mastercard (MA), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Visa (V), Procter & Gamble (PG), UnitedHealth (UNH), Boeing (BA), and PayPal (PYPL) will report earnings next week.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 28: Waste Management (WM), Nucor (NUE). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 29: Visa, Procter & Gamble, UnitedHealth, Boeing, PayPal. See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 30: Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm (QCOM), Robinhood (HOOD), eBay (EBAY). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, July 31: Apple, Amazon.com, Mastercard. See the full earnings