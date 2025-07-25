Centene Corporation (CNC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

a - Corporate Participant

v - Corporate Participant

Andrew Lynn Asher - Chief Financial Officer

Jennifer Lynch Gilligan - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Sarah M. London - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Albert J. William Rice - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Andrew Mok - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Ann Kathleen Hynes - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Hua Ha - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

John Paul Stansel - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Joshua Richard Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research, LLC

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - BofA Securities, Research Division

Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Sarah Elizabeth James - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Stephen C. Baxter - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Rese Division

rch - Unidentified Company

ed. - Unidentified Company

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Centene Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jennifer Gilligan, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Jennifer Lynch Gilligan

Thank you, Rocco, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on our Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call. Sarah London, Chief Executive Officer; and Drew Asher, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Centene, will host this morning's call, which also can be accessed through our website at centene.com.

Any remarks that Centene may make about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for the purpose of the safe harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act